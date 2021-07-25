Northern Trust Corp Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.99% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,864 shares during the period. WBI Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 78.4% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 34,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 170.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the first quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier Financial Bancorp news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 14,387 shares of Premier Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $273,928.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBI opened at $16.67 on Friday. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

