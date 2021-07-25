Northern Trust Corp Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.21% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 27,339 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $705,346.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,722.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,286. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $15.70 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $818.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

