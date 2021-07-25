Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.00% of Co-Diagnostics worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 44,417 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 50,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $9.12 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $261.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of -3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 52.75%. The business had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CODX. Maxim Group lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $924,089.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

