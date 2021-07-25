Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,622 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of SmileDirectClub worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 28.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.28. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SDC shares. Loop Capital lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

