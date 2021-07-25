Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.86% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,265,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,714,000 after acquiring an additional 148,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after acquiring an additional 714,373 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 831,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 585,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.34. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.40 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

In other news, Director Daniel Roitman bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $497,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 340,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,058.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

