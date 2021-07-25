Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,181 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.94% of ACNB worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 63.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 66.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.21. ACNB Co. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $244.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

In other ACNB news, Chairman Alan J. Stock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $281,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,481.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 10,132 shares of company stock worth $285,032 over the last three months. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

