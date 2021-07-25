Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Alico worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 42.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alico by 276.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alico by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Alico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Alico by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Alico alerts:

Shares of ALCO opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.81. Alico, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $36.72.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.70 million. Alico had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 0.74%. Research analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Alico’s payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Alico Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.