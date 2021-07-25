Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 237,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.42% of E2open Parent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $2,114,000.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $571,419.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.08. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78).

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

