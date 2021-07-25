Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.34% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 54,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after buying an additional 205,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $999.62 million and a PE ratio of -4.73. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

