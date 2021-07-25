Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,515 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Retractable Technologies worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,063 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $586,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 164.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,010,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

RVP stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.40.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 88.98%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holder; allergy tray; IV safety catheter; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection set; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

