Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,379 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,054,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th.

AVAL stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.