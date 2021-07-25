Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,307 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.57% of Gritstone bio worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 624.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $7.59 on Friday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 167.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

