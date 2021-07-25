Northern Trust Corp Sells 119,210 Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,210 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Lannett worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 265,477 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LCI opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.81. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,162.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

