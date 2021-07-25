Northern Trust Corp Sells 133,386 Shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 133,386 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.88% of BankFinancial worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BankFinancial by 68.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BankFinancial during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BankFinancial by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in BankFinancial during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BankFinancial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

In other BankFinancial news, Director Debra Zukonik acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $39,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $39,602.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of BFIN opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.66. BankFinancial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.11.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

