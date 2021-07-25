Northern Trust Corp Sells 133,506 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 483,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 133,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.21% of Harvard Bioscience worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $1,092,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $1,130,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 9.0% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.67 million, a P/E ratio of -74.09 and a beta of 1.75. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. Research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $104,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

