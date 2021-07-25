Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,871 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.41% of Gatos Silver worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GATO opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

GATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $180,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,723,967 shares of company stock worth $38,842,631. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

