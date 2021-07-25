Northern Trust Corp Sells 22,905 Shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,905 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.68% of HF Foods Group worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of HF Foods Group during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Foods Group during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HFFG opened at $5.29 on Friday. HF Foods Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $274.60 million, a PE ratio of -176.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $159.38 million during the quarter.

HF Foods Group Profile

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food service distributor to Asian restaurants located in the Southeastern, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. It distributes Asian specialty food items, meat and poultry products, seafood, fresh produce, packaging and other items, and commodities.

