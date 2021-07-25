Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,566 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6,938.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,251,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after acquiring an additional 136,954 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after acquiring an additional 117,642 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 177,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 101,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 422,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after acquiring an additional 41,904 shares in the last quarter.

VSGX opened at $63.58 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $65.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.31.

