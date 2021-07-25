Northern Trust Corp Sells 26,785 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.99% of The Cato worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The Cato by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Cato during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Cato by 28.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cato by 69.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Cato by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE CATO opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.37 million, a P/E ratio of 98.88 and a beta of 0.94. The Cato Co. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter. The Cato had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.44%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th.

The Cato Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

