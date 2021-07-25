Northern Trust Corp Sells 28,007 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,007 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.96% of EZCORP worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZPW opened at $5.68 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $317.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $184.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.84 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. EZCORP’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

