Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,357 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.06% of JFrog worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 531.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 68.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -305.80.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

