Northern Trust Corp Sells 36,789 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,789 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.75% of Cadiz worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cadiz by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 8.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

CDZI stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Cadiz Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.42 million, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

