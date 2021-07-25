Northern Trust Corp Sells 61,040 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.49% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $273.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.10. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

