Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,387 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Park-Ohio worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 62.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $29.57 on Friday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $371.99 million, a P/E ratio of -985.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

