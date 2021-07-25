Northern Trust Corp Sells 71,356 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,356 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of LSI Industries worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LSI Industries by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in LSI Industries by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LSI Industries by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in LSI Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LYTS opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $193.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.