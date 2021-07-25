Northern Trust Corp Sells 80,901 Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,901 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.06% of MediciNova worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MediciNova by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MediciNova by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MediciNova by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. MediciNova, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $181.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

