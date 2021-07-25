Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,157 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.87% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 35,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $44,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $110,027.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,194.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $215,747 in the last three months. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $21.88 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $245.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.31.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

