Northern Trust Corp Takes $2.40 Million Position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.24% of Apria as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter worth $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter worth $95,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter worth $3,491,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of APR opened at $27.98 on Friday. Apria, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.30 million and a P/E ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

