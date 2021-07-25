Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 268,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.11% of Canoo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOEV. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOEV. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.26. Canoo Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. Equities analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

