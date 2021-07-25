Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 194,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.79% of Primis Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,384,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,569,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primis Financial stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $375.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.17.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Primis Financial news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,532.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Alan Johnson bought 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,296.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,642. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,390 shares of company stock worth $229,149 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

