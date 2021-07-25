Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.66% of Red River Bancshares worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Red River Bancshares stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $367.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.97. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RRBI shares. TheStreet downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

