Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.59% of South Plains Financial worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 39.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 40,514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 220.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth $331,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

SPFI stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $25.08.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Research analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

