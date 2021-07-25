Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

