Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.90% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $23,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $97.48 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 8.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.33. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

