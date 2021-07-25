Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $182,142.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and $182,142.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00048029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.78 or 0.00810039 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

