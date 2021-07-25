NuCypher Market Cap Reaches $138.31 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, NuCypher has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $138.31 million and approximately $12.61 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00047718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.03 or 0.00814959 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,237,864,668 coins and its circulating supply is 664,250,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

