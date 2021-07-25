Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,910 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Green Dot worth $19,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDOT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $3,069,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Green Dot by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 20,995 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Green Dot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,589.00 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 8,134 shares of company stock valued at $368,494 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist decreased their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, reduced their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

