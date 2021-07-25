Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 493,121 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,019,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,121 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Avid Bioservices worth $18,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 112,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $138,524.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $184,571.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

CDMO stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.66 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. Analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

