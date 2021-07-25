Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 85,948 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,948 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of The AZEK worth $18,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 32.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,957,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,160 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 233.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,083 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter worth about $82,165,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 736.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

AZEK opened at $37.30 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a PE ratio of -56.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $955,524.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,204. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

