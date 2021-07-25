Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 150,862 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 125.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,862 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $19,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,054 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 725.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,192,000 after buying an additional 1,188,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,760,000 after buying an additional 352,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,055,000 after buying an additional 298,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $74.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.78 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.06.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

