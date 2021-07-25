Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 172,652 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of NCR worth $19,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in NCR by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in NCR by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NCR by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in NCR by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

NYSE:NCR opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 1.80. NCR Co. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.56.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.