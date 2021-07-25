Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Hancock Whitney worth $19,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after acquiring an additional 561,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119,642 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,985,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after acquiring an additional 271,454 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

