Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.59 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,126 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 494,313 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $18,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after buying an additional 809,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,891,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,449,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,982 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,420,000 after purchasing an additional 398,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,292,403.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 in the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $104.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

