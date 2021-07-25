Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.66 Million Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,106 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Rayonier worth $19,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 21.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYN. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $133,992.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,437.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RYN opened at $37.03 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 246.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

