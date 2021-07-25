Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 107,179 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,179 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.79% of Myriad Genetics worth $18,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $618,939.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,282 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,465.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,898.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,428 shares of company stock worth $9,200,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

