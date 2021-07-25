Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,010 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $18,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $138.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.15 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 196.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

