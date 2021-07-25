Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 26,039 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of The Wendy’s worth $18,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 326,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $32,083,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after buying an additional 1,704,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,331,000 after buying an additional 777,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.32. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

The Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

