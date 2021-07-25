Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 35,189 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of FOX worth $18,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of FOX by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 149,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,016,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. 23.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

