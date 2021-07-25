Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 46,304 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,304 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $19,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.89. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

