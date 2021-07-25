Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 535,717 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,717 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Perrigo worth $19,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $46.34 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

