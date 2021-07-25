Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 535,717 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,717 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Perrigo worth $19,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $46.34 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.
Perrigo Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
